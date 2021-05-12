Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,204. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
