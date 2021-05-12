Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.14 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.83.

NVRO traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $147.15. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,839. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

