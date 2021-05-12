Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -148.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

