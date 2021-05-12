Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 62,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

