Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,825 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $37,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $685.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $644.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $704.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $706.17.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

