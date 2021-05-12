SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

SLYG stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

