55I LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $12,187,000.

VGIT opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

