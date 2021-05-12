Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stantec (NYSE: STN) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,673. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,654,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

