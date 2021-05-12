Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 29,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

