National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,812. The company has a market capitalization of $344.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

