PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 3047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,067.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 209,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

