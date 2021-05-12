Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.47. Rimini Street shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 4,104 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $555.15 million, a PE ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,094 shares of company stock worth $473,846. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

