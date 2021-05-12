Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.20. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 302 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $531.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

