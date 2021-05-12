Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $9.77 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00085186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01008921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00110543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00062481 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

