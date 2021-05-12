Wolves of Wall Street Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $940,084.61 and approximately $22,295.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $199.79 or 0.00352972 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00085186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01008921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00110543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00062481 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 4,705 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

