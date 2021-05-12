Grid+ (GRID) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96,157.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $96,157.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00085186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01008921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00110543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00062481 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

GRID is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

