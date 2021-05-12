Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $47.94 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $47,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,487. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.71, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

