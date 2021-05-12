Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Rogers worth $55,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.06. 91,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.86 and a 200 day moving average of $168.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 590.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $3,262,764 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.