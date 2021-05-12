Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $72.50 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,701 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $72,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 348,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,631,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.00, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,421 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

MPWR traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.43. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

