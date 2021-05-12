Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,708 shares during the period. Vocera Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 5.78% of Vocera Communications worth $75,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 161,515 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $253,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,027. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VCRA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.