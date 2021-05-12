Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Lessened by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises 2.0% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Omnicell worth $115,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,941. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

