David Loasby Has $1.11 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

David Loasby reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.