Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.68. 659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,609. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $152.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.