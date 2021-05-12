Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $79.80

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,300. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. CareDx has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

