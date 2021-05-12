Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $64.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTRAF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Metro stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

