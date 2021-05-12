Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down to $66.41

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.41, but opened at $63.86. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 352 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -323.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,023 shares of company stock worth $12,209,006. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

