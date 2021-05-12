AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,312 shares of company stock worth $13,168,853. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.79 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

