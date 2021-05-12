Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

WSM stock opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

