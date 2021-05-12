AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $917,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

