AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SHYG opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

