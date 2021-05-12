Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up to $32.92

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $34.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 942 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $754.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.