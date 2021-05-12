AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 2,318 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 184,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

