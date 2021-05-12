Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.69 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

