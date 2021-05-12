Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 493,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 178,706 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,478. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

