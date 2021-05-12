Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,474 shares during the period. Foot Locker makes up 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. BOKF NA boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. 5,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,094. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.