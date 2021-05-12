Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACRDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,139. Acreage has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.