Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 191,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $34.00.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
