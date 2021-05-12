Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 191,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

