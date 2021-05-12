BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE BLW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 65,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.10.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
