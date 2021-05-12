Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,311. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

