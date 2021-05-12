Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,100. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -320.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at $39,487,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,121 shares of company stock valued at $25,568,549. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

