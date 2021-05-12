Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.95 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,348. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,090,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

