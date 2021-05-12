Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.51. 20,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

