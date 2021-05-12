BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 188,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

