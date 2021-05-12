BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 188,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $27.49.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
