Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 191,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,549,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.