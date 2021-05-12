Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.85, but opened at $68.95. Lemonade shares last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 97,931 shares.

The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

