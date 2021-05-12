BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.47, but opened at $48.99. BigCommerce shares last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 31,348 shares.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.