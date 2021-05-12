CNB Bank Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $354.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.62. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

