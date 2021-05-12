55I LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

55I LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

