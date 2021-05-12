ACG Wealth Makes New $204,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.