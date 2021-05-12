State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $7.95 Million in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

